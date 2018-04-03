Villanova Captures National Championship; Congratulations to the $500 Co-Op Cash Winner

The Villanova Wildcats are the NCAA men’s basketball National Champions, outlasting 67 other teams to cut down the net in San Antonio, TX on Monday night.

While accomplishing that feat is simply incredible for the Wildcats, it was a daunting task for James Aitken to overcome countless entries to earn the moniker of Berkshire County's Best Bracketologist.

With Villanova's 79-62 win over Michigan, James has won the Berkshire County "Million Dollar Bracket Challenge" contest and, with that victory, $500 in cash from the Pittsfield Co-Operative Bank.

Pittsfield Cooperative Bank president Jay Anderson made it official while appearing on Tuesday Morning's edition of the Slater & Marjo in the Morning radio show.