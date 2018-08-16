Volunteers Needed for Bike N Fly Event

As you may already know the annual Berkshire Bike N Fly event sponsored by the Great Barrington Rotary Club is coming up this Saturday (August 18) at the Great Barrington Airport. As usual there will be plenty of activities for the entire family to partake in including the following:

-New and old Planes (Flying over the course and on display)

-Hot Air Balloon rides (weather permitting)

-Remote controlled plane demonstrations

-Paragliding demonstration

-Craft vendors

-Food vendors

-Raffle for flight lessons

-Biplane and J-3 cub rides

-Helicopter rides

-Dunk Tank (dunk a local celebrity)

-Medow Muffin Lotto

-Bouncy House

-Kids bubble zone

-Live Music

-Car show

-Skip Barber racing demo

-Jeff Lenosky mountain bike stunt show

-Great Barrington Kennel club obstacle course

-Mt. Everrett Robotics team

-Berkshire Horseworks pony and donkey rides

-Race car simulator

Complete Bike N Fly details and events can be found here

With so many activities taking place, organizers of the Bike N Fly event are looking for volunteers to offer a hand in all the action. You can volunteer for the morning shift which is from 9:00 A.M. - 12:30 P.M. or the afternoon shift which is from 12:30 P.M. - 4:00 P.M. If you are feeling adventurous, you can volunteer for the entire day. To volunteer, call Richard Stanley at 413-446-2001 .