Volunteers Wanted for Sustainability and Livability Committee

From the Town of Great Barrington

The Great Barrington Selectboard seeks interested individuals to serve on the Strategic Sustainability and Livability Committee.

The committee will research, recommend and support initiatives that will reduce the town’s greenhouse gas footprint, improve resilience to the changing climate and build community cohesion.

Initiatives will be considered and selected not only for their impact on climate emissions but also for their impact on supporting affordability, accessibility and cost savings for the community.

Interested individuals are asked to send a resume and/or letter of interest by Jan. 31 to hkuziemko@townofgb.org or to Jennifer Tabakin, 334 Main Street, Great Barrington, MA, 01230.