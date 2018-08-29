Walk This Way with Construct

Construct's 30th annual walk is coming up on Sunday, September 23 with registration at 12:30 P.M.This four mile walk will begin at Ski Butternut and conclude at the Great Barrington Fairgrounds.

This is the community's opportunity to step up to provide support to the 16,000 Berkshire residents living in poverty, With your help in South County, Construct will provide the following:

- Emergency Assistance & Housing

-Adult Education & Career Pathways

-Financial Education & Case Management

- Support Groups

The walk will take place rain or shine and there will be entertainment galore including drumming by Berkcirque One Love Drummers, juggling, acrobatics by Berkcirque and delicious snacks along the route and at the end point.

All proceeds go to the Cara Davis Project Home fund, which aids households facing eviction, utility shut offs and other financial challenges related to housing as well as helping to provide transitional housing for homeless south Berkshire County neighbors.

You can sign up for the walk by going here

