‘Walking Dead’ Reveals First Look at Morgan’s ‘Fear’ Crossover

The time difference between Walking Dead and Fear The Walking Dead raises questions about their impending crossover , but our first photos may hold a clue. See Lennie James ’ Morgan making a Fear -ful debut, and hear what producers have to say about the big event.

You’re warned of light spoilers for either Walking Dead from here on out, but – last we saw of Fear – the southern-set spinoff was still at least a few years behind Rick’s war with Negan. Many thought Michael Cudlitz ’s departed Abraham the best candidate for crossover, given his history in Houston, but the franchise raised all our eyebrows with word that Morgan Jones would instead make the leap . Entertainment Weekly now provides the first photo:

As you can see, Morgan is at this point using the Aikido staff that he trained with under Eastman , prior to rejoining Rick’s group in Season 6 (a second photo sees James dressed almost identically to that return appearance). Morgan will remain with The Walking Dead proper through Season 8, but it remains unconfirmed whether the character leaves Washington D.C. and stumbles across the Fear cast (some years after we last left them, presumably), or if the crossover represents some undocumented portion of Morgan’s past. Said new co-showrunner Andrew Chambliss:

As Morgan Jones steps into the world of FTWD, he’ll be continuing the journey he began on The Walking Dead way back in the pilot … When we first met Lennie, he impressed upon us how much he cared about the character and how important it was to him for us to take Morgan to places we hadn’t seen before. It’s been a great challenge to set for ourselves, and it’s what we hope to do with the character — to push Morgan to places he could only get by coming into contact with the characters on Fear. They’ll change him. And, at the same time, he’ll change them.

Lennie James isn’t the only notable addition to Fear The Walking Dead ’s fourth season, as both Garret Dillahunt and Jenna Elfman (right?) have signed on in mysterious roles. Stay tuned for further news on Fear ’s fourth season, premiering later this year.