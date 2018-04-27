Walmart Boy Mason Ramsey Is on His Game With the Ladies Now

From the moment the world first witnessed "yodeling kid" in the aisles of Walmart, people haven't been able to get enough of Mason Ramsey ... but the Illinois youngster has especially seemed to charm the ladies in particular.

“It feels really cool,” Ramsey said during an appearance on the Ellen DeGeneres Show Friday (April 27). And yes, the 11-year-old is talking about all of the attention he’s been getting from the girls. "But then next thing you know, you have one here, and one there ... they are everywhere."

Let's just say this kid is learning the ropes early. It's going to be hard for Ramsey to keep track of all of his new girlfriends. Not only does he like to not only sign autographs for people he meets, but he apparently includes his phone number with his autograph (at least, that's what he did for host Ellen DeGeneres).

It's not just Ramsey's social life that’s on fire. While on Ellen, he also reflected on his recent trip to perform on the stage of the Grand Ole Opry, where he ended up getting a standing ovation. "I've wanted to perform here ever since I was 3," he enthused. "I'm excited. This is a dream come true."

He also stuck around the talk show to sing the Hank Williams classic, "Hey Good Lookin'," and discuss his very own new single, "Famous." The song is available on various platforms, and a lyric video has been released, as well.

"I’d been to Nashville a few times before, but never thought something like this would happen," he says of his new song. "It’s a dream to sign with Atlantic and Big Loud. I loved recording ‘Famous.'"

Watch Mason Ramsey Perform "Hey Good Lookin'" on Ellen