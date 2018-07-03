Have you ever sat back and watched Family Feud on television and think to yourself, "My family and I would be phenomenal on that show."

Well Berkshire County, you will have your chance to prove it.

The folks behind the popular TV game show have announced tryouts to compete on the show. Auditions will take place on Friday, July 28 and Saturday, July 29 in Boston. While it isn't too far of a drive for a chance to play "Fast Money" and win lots of cashola, it seems that you will have to audition for the chance to actually audition.

When filling out the short application, the folks of Family Feud would like photos, a fun video of you and your family, along with talking about your fun and highly intelligent group of hopefuls you would like to join you on the show. You can apply for an appointment to tryout by going here.

While the tryouts will be held in Boston, it doesn't say where in Boston it will be held. After you submit your entry, one would assume that they would tell you where it will take place, along with what time you would have to show up.

Other things to keep in mind while applying:

You must have 5 family members related by blood, marriage or legal adoption.

You must be a U.S. citizen or have permission to work within the United States.

There is no age requirement to be on Family Feud, but we suggest that contestants are 15 years or older due to the nature of the questions.

If anyone on the team is running for political office or has been on more than two (2) game shows in the last year they are also ineligible.

If you or anyone on your team has appeared on Family Feud before, it must 10 years since the prior appearance to be eligible to play again.

If anyone on the team knows or is related to anyone employed by FremantleMedia, Debmar-Mercury, Wanderlust Productions, any affiliate that carries Family Feud, or any Steve Harvey productions including The Steve and Marjorie Harvey Foundation, they are ineligible.