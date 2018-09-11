Want to Join The Du Bois Legacy Committee?

From the Town of Great Barrington's Website

The Selectboard is seeking seven interested individuals to serve on the Town of Great Barrington’s W.E.B. Du Bois Legacy Committee. The Committee will promote W.E.B. DuBois’ legacy as a scholar and activist for freedom, civil rights, progressive education, economic justice, and racial equality. The committee will report to the Selectboard.

The committee will oversee several town-sponsored events and programs honoring Du Bois, including:

Du Bois Day Celebration

Annual Du Bois Festival (from Martin Luther King Day through Feb. 23)

Banner installation

Classes, seminars, guest speakers

Collaboration with UMass-Amherst and local educational institutions and arts, historical and community organizations

Oversee/maintain a rotating display of Du Bois artifacts at the Mason Library

Interested residents are invited to send letter of interest to Helen Kuziemko, Office of the Selectboard /Town Manager, Town Hall, 334 Main Street, Great Barrington, MA, 01230, or email hkuziemko@townofgb.org.

Applications are due by Sept. 19, 2018.

(Image courtesy of Railroad Street Youth Project )