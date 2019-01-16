Construct Inc . invites you to join Wanda Houston and The Wanda Houston Band, The Monument Spartones, The Quintessential , Joe Rose, Marisa Massery, with Chantell McFarland, Nico Whol, Allyn Burrows and a special appearance by Rabbi Deb Zecher for an evening of great entertainment with 100% of the ticket sales going for Fuel Assistance for your South Berkshire neighbors. The Warm Up The Winter benefit concert takes place on Monday, Feb.11 at the Mahaiwe Performing Arts Center on Castle Street in Great Barrington at 7:00 P.M

.

Warm Up The Winter is hosted by Construct Inc. along with Allyn Burrows and co-sponsored by VIM, Berkshire South, Music in common, South County Chamber of Commerce, Railroad Street Youth Project, Fairview Hospital, CHP, Shakespeare and Company and Berkshires Playwright Lab.

Tickets are available by going here

(information sent to WSBS from Construct Inc. for online and on-air use)