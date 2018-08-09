WATCH: Bobcat Strolls Outside Western Massachusetts Office Building

Wednesday afternoon, oddly enough, was International Cat Day. Outside of a local office building, workers got to experience quite the surprise.

The Hadley Police Department posted a video of a bobcat taking an afternoon stroll on Wednesday outside of a building on Venture Way.

"Oh, wow! It's big," one employee could be heard saying.

"Oh my god! It's so cute. It's so big," another worker can be overheard saying in the video.

MassWildlife says that bobcats are common in the western and central parts of the state, and is the only wild cat found in Massachusetts.

"Bobcats deal with human influences but tend to avoid areas with extensive agriculturally cleared lands that eliminate other habitat types," they said on their website. "Bobcats are adapting to suburban settings and may be seen in backyards and residential areas. Bobcats rarely cause conflicts with human activities."

MassWildlife also warns residents to protect livestock and chickens because bobcats have been known to prey on those particular animals. They also recommend electric fencing if possible.

If you happen to come across a bobcat, contact your local wildlife office -- which can be found in Dalton -- at 413-684-1646.