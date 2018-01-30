Watch Donald Trump’s State of the Union Live Stream

Whether you are a supporter of Donald Trump's run as president, or not, one thing is for certain -- his first State of the Union address on Tuesday night will be full of quotable anecdotes.

Trump will address the nation at 9 p.m. EST on all of the major television networks. For those of you who have cut the cord, or looking for another way to watch, you can watch the live stream below. (h/t NBC News YouTube page .)

According to reports , the president will highlight five issues during Tuesday's address: the economy and jobs, national security, trade, infrastructure and immigration.