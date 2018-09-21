Earlier this week, it was announced that Pittsfield Police's Officer Darren Derby and "Operation Copsicle" would be featured on "Steve" , hosted by Steve Harvey.

Friday morning -- aired locally on WTEN channel 10 -- Harvey ended his variety show with a feature on Derby and the PPD's ice cream truck. The segment is entitled "Before We Go" and for those of you who weren't able to see it, you can check it out below.

Video courtesy of Pittsfield Mayor Linda Tyer's Facebook page .

Well deserved kudos to say the least!