Watch Out For Power Outages, Downed Trees and Power Lines

It's not enough that we are dealing with snow in April but now heavy winds are on tap for today into tomorrow. At certain points, some winds will possibly gust over 60 miles per hour. Due to this, the National Weather Service is calling for a high wind warning which kicks in at 1 P.M. today and runs through 5 A.M. tomorrow (Thursday).

Here are all of the warning details as posted by the National Weather Service :

* Locations...southern and western Adirondacks, Mohawk Valley and Capital Region, Schoharie County, the Lake George Saratoga Region, northern Taconics and Berkshires.

* Winds...West 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 65 mph.

* Timing...Strongest winds this afternoon through tonight.

* Impacts...Downed trees, tree limbs and power lines, which may cause scattered to widespread power outages. Difficult travel conditions, especially for high profile vehicles.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A High Wind Warning means a hazardous high wind event is expected or occurring. Sustained wind speeds of at least 40 mph or gusts of 58 mph or more can lead to property damage.