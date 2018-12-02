Water Main Shut off Scheduled

A message from Housatonic Water Works

Please be advised that Housatonic Water has scheduled a hydrant replacement on Grove Street on Monday, Dec. 03 beginning at 9:00 AM. In order to do the replacement it is necessary to shut off all water mains from Cone Avenue north to the Park Street bridge. The company anticipates repair will be completed by noon time and water service will be restored to all affected areas. The company wishes to thank customers for their patience during this repair.