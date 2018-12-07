Watson Fund Radiothon Surpasses Radio Goal

WSBS and the Great Barrington Rotary Club held the annual Watson Fund Radiothon earlier this morning (Dec 7). The John S. Watson Christmas Fund has raised its goal this year to $30,000 due to the increased need in the Southern Berkshires. The fund aims to make the holiday season a bit more joyous with food and clothing certificates for many families.

Founded in 1936 by local newsman John S. Watson, the fund has grown to where last year 297 families were given food certificates and 440 children received clothing certificates in 2017. A total of 969 people were served with food and clothing certificates in 2017. These figures were up approximately 10% over the previous year.

During this morning's radiothon we spoke with Smitty Pignatelli, Ed McCormick, Kate McCormick, Julie Hannum, Bobbie Hallig and Dorothy Heath about the need in the Southern Berkshires and we encouraged listeners to call in and make donations. The radio goal for the Watson Fund Radiothon was $5,000 and we raised $6,485 by 10:00 AM, a huge success!

Even though the Watson Fund surpassed their radiothon goal they still need to reach their overall goal of $30,000. The John S. Watson Christmas Fund is now accepting donations at all Berkshire Bank South County branches.

Thanks to all who donated and made this year's Watson Fund Radiothon a huge success.

Feature Image Photo Caption (from left to right: Ed McCormick, Dorothy Heath, Kate McCormick, Smitty Pignatelli)