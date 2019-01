We Have Ski Butternut Gift Cards Available At A Deep Discount

If you want a $50.00 gift card to Ski Butternut which can be used for the ski shop, for lift tickets, or lessons , stop by WSBS first come, first served and $36 gets you $50 at Ski Butternut! Cash or check ONLY for these gift cards – just stop in, save and enjoy from Ski Butternut and WSBS! Once they’re gone, they’re gone. Make check payable to WSBS Radio.

Skiing and Boarding Hours

8:15 AM - 4 PM Saturday, Sunday & *Holiday Periods (dates below)

9:00 AM - 4 PM Monday - Friday (Non-Holiday)

*2018/19 Holiday Periods

Martin Luther King Weekend Jan. 19 - 21, 2019

President's Week Feb. 16 - 24, 2019

Tubing Hours

5 PM - 8 PM

Friday (non-holiday)

10 AM - 8 PM Saturday (non-holiday)

10 AM - 5 PM Sunday (non-holiday)

(See Below) **Holiday Periods

**Tubing Holiday Hours

1/1: New Year's Day 10 AM - 5 PM

1/19-20: MLK Weekend 10 AM - 8 PM

1/21: MLK Monday 10 AM - 5 PM

2/16-23: Presidents Day Week 10 AM - 8 PM

2/24: Sunday Presidents Week 10 AM - 5 PM

Ski and Board Shop Hours

8:30 AM - 5 PM

Monday - Friday

7:30 AM - 5 PM Saturday - Sunday, *Holiday Periods