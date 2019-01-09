Weather Advisories for Today (Jan. 09)

The National Weather Service is reporting that a Winter Weather Advisory for the Southern Berkshires for total snow accumulations of 2 to 6 inches is in effect until 7:00 PM tonight. Expect snow and blowing snow with wind gusts as high as 50 mph.

Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning and evening commutes. A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means periods of snow will cause primarily travel difficulties. Expect snow covered roads and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving.

In addition, a Wind Advisory, is in effect from 10:00 AM this morning to 8:00 PM this evening.

* Winds...West 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.

* Timing...Late this morning into this evening.

* Impacts...Strong winds may knock down large tree limbs and a few trees as well. Isolated power outages are possible.

* Location...Mohawk Valley, Saratoga Region, Schoharie Valley, Capital District, Helderbergs, eastern Catskills, mid Hudson Valley, Berkshires and Litchfield Hills.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Wind Advisory means that sustained winds of 31 to 39 mph are expected, with gusts between 46 to 57 mph. Winds this strong are capable of downing small tree limbs and branches, possibly causing isolated power outages. Driving can also be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Use extra caution.