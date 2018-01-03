Weather Advisory & Watch Will Be In Effect Soon

As the winter weather and frigid temperatures continue to stay locked down in the Berkshires and surrounding areas; more advisories and watches are on the way.

According to our friends at AccuWeather , a winter weather advisory for snow will be in effect from 1 am Thursday through 1 am Friday. In addition, a wind chill advisory will be in effect from 1 am Friday through 6 pm Saturday.

Here are the complete details as posted by AccuWeather :

* WHAT...Snow expected. Dangerously cold wind chills possible.

Plan on slippery road conditions, including during the morning

commute on Thursday. Tree branches could fall as well. Total

snow accumulations of 3 to 5 inches are expected on Thursday

into Thursday evening. Wind chills could range from 15 below

zero to 35 below zero Thursday night through Saturday with the

lowest readings Friday Night into Saturday morning.

* WHERE...In Connecticut, Northern Litchfield County. In

Massachusetts, Northern Berkshire and Southern Berkshire

Counties.

* WHEN...For the Winter Weather Advisory, from 1 AM Thursday to

1 AM EST Friday. For the Wind Chill Watch, from late Thursday

night through Saturday afternoon.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Be prepared for reduced visibilities at

times. Dangerously cold wind chills as low as 35 below zero

will cause frostbite in as little as 10 minutes to exposed

skin.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means periods of snow will

cause primarily travel difficulties. Be prepared for snow covered

roads and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can

be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

A Wind Chill Watch means there is the potential for a combination

of very cold air and the wind to create dangerously low wind

chill values. Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for

updates on this situation.