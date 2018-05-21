Webinar on Service Changes To Be Held This Afternoon

PITTSFIELD, Mass - Effective March 1, 2018, MassHealth is offering new health plans for certain members. This includes MassHealth members who are under age 65, without other insurance, and living in the community who have Standard, CommonHealth, CarePlus, or Family Assistance coverage types.

The Department of Mental Health (DMH) is also planning to restructure and strengthen their community service system for adults, currently known as Community Based Flexible Supports (CBFS). DMH will transition to a new service system, Adult Community Clinical Services (ACCS) effective July 1, 2018.

This webinar will be most helpful for people who currently have CBFS services and their families, as well as community advocates and other interested parties. The purpose of the webinar is to provide our members with preparation material to better understand these changes. Participants will have the opportunity to ask questions during the webinar. The webinar will take place from 4:00 P.M. - 5:00 P.M.

To participate in the webinar online, go here

To participate via phone, call 1-857-327-9762 and enter the Conference ID 81519595 when prompted.

For additional information, contact Larry DeAngelo at lfdeangelo@namimass.org.