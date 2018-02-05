Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle kept right on rolling at the box office last weekend. Amidst weak competition, and just one new wide release, it became the first film in 20 years released in December to take the top spot on the box office chart in February. The last movie to do that was James Cameron’s Titanic . That tells you just how rare of a hit this movie is. Here’s the full box office chart:

Film Weekend Per Screen Total 1 Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle $11,000,000 (-32%) $3,282 $352,642,752 2 Maze Runner: The Death Cure $10,200,000 (-57%) $2,689 $39,760,199 3 Winchester $9,250,000 $3,730 $9,250,000 4 The Greatest Showman $7,800,000 (-18%) $3,014 $137,475,172 5 Hostiles $5,523,000 (-45%) $1,882 $21,237,413 6 The Post $5,200,000 (-42%) $2,112 $67,184,510 7 12 Strong $4,710,000 (-45%) $1,614 $37,303,553 8 Den of Thieves $4,670,000 (-45%) $2,211 $36,270,932 9 The Shape of Water $4,300,000 (-27%) $1,837 $44,580,050 10 Paddington 2 $3,110,000 (-45%) $1,302 $36,313,679

Jumanji is now the fifth biggest domestic movie of 2017 and the third biggest movie ever in the history of Sony Pictures. The Dwayne Johnson and Kevin Hart-led sequel dropped just 32 percent last weekend, earning another $11 million in U.S. theaters. This film has now grossed more than $352 million in the U.S. alone and an additional $503 million worldwide. (Internationally, it’s the eighth biggest film of last year, ahead of Thor: Ragnarok and just behind Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 .) In a year with many disappointing sequels, Jumanji is on that exceeded every possible expectation.

Speaking of sequels that didn’t live up to expectations: Maze Runner: The Death Cure fell to second place on the box office chart in its second weekend in theaters. The film grossed an estimated $10.2 million, dropping nearly 60 percent from the previous weekend. The third film in the young-adult adaptation series will almost certainly be the lowest grossing movie in the franchise.

Third place last weekend went to the one new release in theaters: Winchester , a haunted house movie starring Helen Mirren. In its debut, the horror film grossed just $9.25 million, while CinemaScore voters gave the film a lowly “B-,” suggesting its life in theaters could be pretty brief. (I’m sure its afterlife will be better.) The fourth and fifth spots on the chart went to The Greatest Showman , the surprisingly popular circus musical with Hugh Jackman , and Hostiles , the Western starring Christian Bale. Showman is now up to $135 million in the United States alone.

On a per-screen basis, the biggest movie of the weekend was A Fantastic Woman , the Chilean film about a trans woman dealing with the loss of her partner. Debuting just after its Oscar nomination for Best Foreign Language Film, A Fantastic Woman made about $70,000 at five nationwide locations, for a per-screen average of $14,196. In second place was 24 Frames , the final film from the late Iranian filmmaker Abbas Kiarostami. At one theater it grossed $8,610.