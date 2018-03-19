There is a little movie in theaters called Black Panther . Maybe you’ve heard of it. Maybe you’ve seen it. Odds are you have; with $27 million more in ticket sales over the weekend, Panther has now crossed $600 million at the U.S. box office. It is just the seventh film in history to cross that threshold. Here’s the full weekend box office chart :

Film Weekend Per Screen Total 1 Black Panther $27,024,000 (-33%) $7,049 $605,400,528 2 Tomb Raider $23,525,000 $6,104 $23,525,000 3 I Can Only Imagine $17,064,640 $10,476 $17,064,640 4 A Wrinkle in Time $16,565,000 (-50%) $4,162 $61,059,654 5 Love, Simon $11,500,000 $4,788 $11,500,000 6 Game Night $5,570,000 $2,074 $54,174,184 7 Peter Rabbit $5,200,000 (-23%) $1,908 $102,440,268 8 The Strangers: Prey at Night $4,810,000 (-53%) $1,952 $18,612,052 9 Red Sparrow $4,450,000 (-47%) $1,723 $39,583,642 10 Death Wish $3,368,000 (-48%) $1,259 $29,949,685

Black Panther continues to be one of the most remarkable box-office stories of the decade. It’s almost certain it will become the biggest movie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe at the domestic box office; The Avengers sits about $18 million away at $623.3 million. It should pass that number next weekend. (Worldwide, Black Panther ’s $1.18 billion puts it in fourth place behind the two Avengers movies and Iron Man 3 , which it will pass within weeks or days.) I expected Black Panther to be a massive hit, but not this massive. This is incredible.

In its fifth weekend in theaters, Black Panther still overcame the big new release of the moment: Tomb Raider , starring Alicia Vikander as Lara Croft. This rebooted version of the video game franchise grossed an estimated $23.5 million in its theatrical debut. That’s less than half what the first Tomb Raider movie (starring Angelina Jolie) made when it opened in theaters in 2001 ($47.7 million) but about on par with its sequel, The Cradle of Life ($21.7 million). CinemaScore voters gave it just a B, suggesting word of mouth will not be strong enough to push it into blockbuster territory.

A surprising blockbuster, at least for its budget, came in third place for the weekend, the faith-based film I Can Only Imagine , which also got an impressive A+ CinemaScore. The film, starring Dennis Quaid and Cloris Leachman, grossed $17 million. That not only beat expectations, it beat Disney’s massive adaptation of A Wrinkle in Time , which fell to third place on the box-office chart. Ava DuVernay’s children’s sci-fi film grossed $16.5 million, bringing its 10-day domestic total to $61 million. To date, it’s only made another $10 million internationally; it will need to earn a lot more than that to turn a profit for Disney. Fifth place for the weekend was the coming-of-age teen movie Love, Simon , which also received an A+ CinemaScore. It was a good weekend for smaller movies. Oh, and panthers. Panthers continue to do very well at the box office.

Speaking of smaller movies: The best per-screen average of the weekend belonged to another teen drama, The Orchard’s Flower. On three nationwide screens, the film grossed $57,851, for a PSA of $19,284. In second place for the weekend on a per-screen basis was Armando Iannucci’s bleak comedy The Death of Stalin , with an average of $18,143 at 32 locations around the country. Wakanda and Russia; theaters are a great place to go on a world tour right now.