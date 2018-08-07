Weekend Heritage Walks Coming Up In September

Dan Bolognani tells us that the Upper Housatonic Valley National Heritage Area will be offering its 17th annual “Heritage Walks Weekends” on Saturdays and Sundays, Sept. 8/9, 15/16, 22/23,and 29/30. In all, 63 free, guided interpretive walking tours are scheduled at historic, cultural and outdoor nature sites throughout the Housatonic River valley area in Berkshire County as well as Litchfield County in Connecticut.

A press release says these interpretive walks connect people to the nature and history of the area. The organization feels that when people know the history and appreciate the sites, they become advocates for them. The Heritage Walks feature nature walks, trail hikes to scenic ridges, biking tours, tours of historic villages and buildings, industrial site ruins, a canoe trip on the river, and Native American and African-American history walks.

Experienced historians, naturalists, and environmentalists will be your guides to explore the region’s rich history, enhancing the overall experience, so you can walk away from an active and pleasant day knowing a lot more about the history of the site.

Heritage Walks brochures can be found at libraries, post offices and stores. You can also find the entire schedule of walks on their website .