‘Weird Al’ Yankovic Announces Massive 2019 Tour With Symphony Orchestra
Earlier this year, 'Weird Al' Yankovic embarked on a stripped down tour, but next year is going to be quite different from that experience. The parody musician has just revealed a massive 2019 North American tour, this time featuring a symphony orchestra at each stop on a run he promises will be his "most full-blown, over-the-top extravaganza ever."
The tour, dubbed "Strings Attached," begins on June 5 in Clearwater, Fla. and finishes up three months later on Sept. 1 in Little Rock, Ark. You can view the full list of dates below and tickets will go on sale this Friday (Nov. 16) at 10AM local time.
"Not only are we bringing back the costumes and the props and the big video screen, but also… every single night we’ll be performing with a full symphony orchestra. For real. No, we’re not cramming an orchestra on our bus – it’ll be a different orchestra in every city. Sometimes it will be a 'branded' local orchestra (like, say, the Colorado Symphony), and other times we’ll basically just be putting together our own orchestra with local musicians," stated 'Weird Al' on Instagram in a post previewing the tour.
"And yes, we’re back to playing the hits… but we’ll also throw in a few deeps cuts too (including a couple songs that we’ve never played before – not even on the Ill-Advised Vanity Tour!)," he confirmed.
'Weird Al' Yankovic 2019 North American Tour Dates
June 05 – Clearwater, Fla. @ Ruth Eckerd Hall
June 06 – Ft. Lauderdale, Fla. @ Broward Center for the Performing Arts
June 08 – Melbourne, Fla. @ Maxwell C. King Center for the Performing Arts
June 09 – St. Augustine, Fla. @ St. Augustine Amphitheatre
June 10 – Orlando, Fla. @ Hard Rock Live
June 13 – New Orleans, La. @ Saenger Theatre
June 14 – Irving, Texas @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
June 15 – The Woodlands, Texas @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
June 16 – San Antonio, Texas @ Majestic Theatre
June 18 – Austin, Texas @ Bass Concert Hall
June 20 – Memphis, Tenn. @ Orpheum Theatre
June 21 – Oklahoma City, Okla. @ Zoo Amphitheatre
June 22 – St. Louis, Mo. @ Fabulous Fox Theatre
June 23 – Madison, Wis. @ @ Overture Center for the Arts
June 25 – Roanoke, Va. @ Berglund Performing Arts Theatre
June 27 – Richmond, Va. @ Virginia Credit Union LIVE!
June 28 – Simpsonville, S.C. @ Heritage Park Amphitheatre
June 29 – Nashville, Tenn. @ Ascend Amphitheatre
June 30 – Atlanta, Ga. @ State Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park
July 02 – Ft. Wayne, Ind. @ Foellinger Theatre
July 03 – Kettering, Ohio @ Fraze Pavilion
July 05 – Rochester Hills, Mich. @ Meadow Brook Amphitheatre
July 06 – Cleveland, Ohio @ KeyBank State Theatre at Playhouse Square
July 07 – Pittsburgh, Penn. @ Benedum Center for the Performing Arts
July 08 – Toronto, Ontario @ Budweiser Stage
July 11 – Syracuse, N.Y. @ Landmark Theatre
July 12 – Philadelphia, Penn. @ Metropolitan Opera House
July 13 – Cary, N.C. @ Koka Booth Amphitheatre
July 14 – Charlotte, N.C. @ Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre
July 16 – Vienna, Va. @ Wolf Trap
July 18 – Gilford, N.H. @ Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion
July 19 – Mashantucket, Conn. @ Foxwoods Resort Casino
July 20 – New York, N.Y. @ Forest Hills Stadium
July 21 – Boston, Mass. @ Blue Hills Bank Pavilion
July 23 – Lewiston, N.Y. @ Artpark Amphitheater
July 26 – Grand Rapids, Mich. @ DeVos Performance Hall
July 27 – Milwaukee, Wis. @ Miller High Life Theatre
July 28 – Highland Park, Ill. @ Ravinia Festival
July 30 – Cedar Rapids, Iowa @ McGrath Amphitheatre
July 31 – Lincoln, Neb. @ Pinewood Bowl Theater
Aug. 01 – Morrison, Colo. @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre
Aug. 03 – Phoenix, Ariz. @ Comerica Theatre
Aug. 04 – San Diego, Calif. @ San Diego Civic Theatre
Aug. 07 – Las Vegas, Nev. @ The Smith Center for the Performing Arts
Aug. 08 – Costa Mesa, Calif. @ Pacific Amphitheatre
Aug. 09 – Berkeley, Calif. @ Greek Theatre
Aug. 10 – Los Angeles, Calif. @ Greek Theatre
Aug. 11 – Sacramento, Calif. @ Memorial Auditorium
Aug. 13 – Wenatchee, Wash. @ Town Toyota Center
Aug. 14 – Troutdale, Ore. @ Edgefield
Aug. 16 – Seattle, Wash. @ Paramount Theatre
Aug. 17 – Seattle, Wash. @ Paramount Theatre
Aug. 19 – Vancouver, British Columbia @ Queen Elizabeth Theatre
Aug. 21 – Victoria, British Columbia @ Save-On-Foods Memorial Centre
Aug. 22 – Abbotsford, British Columbia @ Abbotsford Centre
Aug. 24 – Calgary, Alberta @ Jack Singer Concert Hall
Aug. 25 – Billings, Mont. @ Rimrock Auto Arena
Aug. 26 – Bismark, N.D. @ Bismarck Event Center
Aug. 28 – Indianapolis, Ind. @ Farm Bureau Insurance Lawn at White River State Park
Aug. 30 – Peoria, Ill. @ Peoria Civic Center
Aug. 31 – Kansas City, Mo. @ Starlight Theatre
Sept. 01 – North Little Rock, Ark. @ Verizon Arena
