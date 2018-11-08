We’ll Chat With Actress Mary Stuart Masterson

Mary Stuart Masterson has been in the entertainment realm for over four decades when she made her debut on the big screen back in 1975 co-starring in "The Stepford Wives" alongside actresses Katherine Ross, Paula Prentiss and Tina Louise....Her other cinematic efforts include "At Close Range", "Some Kind Of Wonderful", "Chances Are", "Fried Green Tomatoes" and the highly acclaimed 1993 film "Benny & Joon"....

Lately, she has made a transition to directing and you have a chance to see her theatrical production of Story House Documentary Theatre's "The Face Of It" in neighboring Columbia County at The Historic 1855 Theatre at Hudson Hall, located at 327 Warren Street in Hudson, New York.

Her first effort behind the camera was on a 2001 TV movie "On The Edge" in a segment entitled "The Other Side"....She directed her first feature film "The Cake Eaters" in 2007 and has narrated various audio books.

"The Face Of It" will be presented Friday & Saturday evening at 7 with a special Veteran's Day matinee this Sunday afternoon. Tickets for this production are available in advance by logging on to www.hudsonhall.org or they can purchased at the box office.

Mary will be chatting LIVE with Ron Carson Thursday afternoon at 2:05....Tune in to 860 AM OR 94.1 FM or listen LIVE on line by logging on to www.wsbs.com....You can also access the chat by downloading the free WSBS app to your smart phone, tablet or mobile device or on Amazon Alexa enabled devices.

A re-broadcast of my conversation with Mary will also air this Saturday morning at 11:05 on your home town station in The Berkshires and all across the tri-state region, WSBS.