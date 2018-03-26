Yes, that Wendy's . The fast-food chain has made a name on social media for having the littest Twitter feed of any restaurant, and now they have a hilarious mixtape to boot.

They announced the project, titled We Beefin? , on Twitter yesterday (March 23). "The mixtape drops now. Not pulling punches. We Beefin,’" the post from the official account read.

The cover art for the release features one of their signature square patties on a white background. They even made sure to let competitor McDonald's know what's up, tweeting at the Golden Arches, "🍔🍔🍔Hey Fam 🔥🔥🔥 Hottest new rapper in the game 🍟🍟🔥 Don't sleep on this mixtape. 👀👀👀."

The new tape feature five songs, with funny names like "Rest in Grease" and "Twitter Fingers," and is littered with jabs at the competition. "Clownin" fittingly finds them getting at the beloved McDonald's mascot with barbs like, "You hide from funk/That's prolly why you go paint your face/My meals are great, people lining up like everyday/Leave you in shame, make you run back to Cirque du Soleil/That's cold game/But what you expect from tryna play/Won't say no names but you a clown /Get it, OK?"

Oh yeah, they are spitting over "Fresh, never frozen beats."

Wendy's has never been afraid to engage with the enemy. Last November, they got into a rap battle on Twitter with Wingstop.

Listen to the new Wendy's mixtape We Beefin? below.

Wendy's We Beefin? Tracklist

1. "Twitter Fingers"

2. "Holding It Down"

3. "Rest in Grease"

4. "Clownin"

5. "4 for $4"

Wendys via Twitter