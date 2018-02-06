Oh, that Westworld – always dragging you deeper into the maze. If you were hyped for the Season 2 trailer that played during Super Bowl Sunday , just wait until you get a look at a modified spot hidden on the Westworld website, including multiple new characters and a look at the other parks.

Those who went online after the Westworld Season 2 TV spot were treated to an extended version that actually announced the April 22 premiere. Well, it seems if you visit the reliably buggy Discover Westworld website , you’ll find that version of the trailer with numerous shots deleted from the HBO version (h/t ThisIsInsider ). We’ve assembled them below, starting with a new shot of Maeve (Thandie Newton) looking notably bloody.

Then there’s this grim shot of hung bodies (hosts or guests is unclear):

A Native American character glimpsed earlier on horseback, now approaching a church:

Our first look at Fargo big bad Zahn McClarnon in an unknown role :

And here’s where things get cryptic. This fellow here is believed to be James Delos, founder of Delos Incorporated, as revealed in a tie-in website . He does not appear to be having a good day.

Finally, we see what looks to be Ed Harris ’ William/Man in Black watching another character have an office meltdown. Though unconfirmed, many believe the background figure is again James Delos.

But wait – there’s more! If you poke around a new Delos Destinations website , you can see various hints of the samurai-themed park that accompanies Westworld, along with four other unnamed parks for which “reservations are closed to the public.” Whether we’ll actually see them in Season 2 is anyone’s guess.

You can watch the initial Westworld Season 2 trailer again below, and stay tuned for more details as we get closer to April 22.