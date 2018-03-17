Just when we’d prepped a fresh conspiracy board for Westworld Season 2, the cast tells us to start all over again. Stars Evan Rachel Wood and Jeffrey Wright hint at a number of undiscovered easter eggs from the first season that may not pay off until Season 7 (!).

Keep in mind that not even the all-knowing Westworld Reddit may be able to decipher these clues without having seen the second season, but star Evan Rachel Wood hinted to Entertainment Weekly that a number of lines and set pieces from the first season (the pilot in particular) will come back to roost in Season 2. “I’m going back to things in the first season,” Wood offered. “That’s what’s so cool about the show, what [showrunners Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy] worked so hard on. There are things I actually said as Dolores that I had no idea of the significance of until filming this season, and now I’m going, ‘My god, [the showrunners] were telling us!’”

Were that not exhausting enough a prospect ( Westworld sleuthing is hard, okay?), Wood even joked that “I think even when we’re in Season 7, you’ll still be able to go back to the pilot and find clues that were right in front of you.” That same sentiment was expressed by Jeffrey Wright after filming of Season 2 completed, as the actor said “There are a lot of things [in the pilot]. Having just finished the work we did this season, there are some things there that I missed.”

So, where do we start? That mysterious fly turning out to be a spy drone? The “5” on the train symbolizing a fifth reboot of the park? Am I just making random observations based on the first five minutes of the pilot? Another grand mystery for you to investigate, gentle viewer. We can’t all be Vanity Fair .

In the meantime, check out the Westworld Season 2 trailer below, and keep counting down until the April 22 premiere. What other secrets lay hidden in the first season?