At long last, Westworld is providing more answers than questions. New intel on the second season confirms at least three missing characters will be back in action, as well that a surprising tweak will be made to one of the HBO drama’s most recognizable faces.

You’re warned of light Westworld spoilers from here on out, but apart from the casual trailer appearance of Luke Hemsworth’s Ashley Stubbs, producers have been pretty mum on both he and Elsie (Shannon Woodward)’s fates after their disappearances in Season 1. Elsie was implied to have been killed by Bernard, while Stubbs was confronted by Native American hosts , and not even digging around a glitchy website brought us conclusive answers.

Thankfully, Entertainment Weekly got executive producers Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy to confirm both characters alive and well (ish), noting “They’re finally getting to experience Westworld as guests and not in the managerial halls, but I’m not sure they’re enjoying their experience.” Additionally, Tessa Thompson will reprise her role as Delos board member Charlotte Hale, having run for cover after the hosts first started their rebellion. The character will be “left at the mercy of the hosts like everyone else,” but also notably “causes trouble.”

Most curiously of all, the report confirms that while Anthony Hopkins is not expected to reprise his role as Dr. Robert Ford in any capacity, a younger Ford will likely appear in flashbacks portrayed by a new actor. The first season made notable use of digital “de-aging” technology to incorporate Hopkins into scenes of the park’s early days.

In the meantime, you can check out the recent Super Bowl trailer below and stay tuned for the latest on Westworld Season 2.