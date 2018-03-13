‘Westworld’ Season 2 Will Mess With Reddit to Preserve Spoilers

Westworld fans are champing at the bit to unravel Season 2’s mysteries, but showrunners are prepared this time. Co-creator Jonathan Nolan hints that they’ve developed a “controversial” strategy to avoid Reddit piecing together every twist ahead of schedule.

Nolan and co-creator Lisa Joy suggested as much from the Westworld SXSW panel, joking that “We love to f— with Reddit as much as possible.” The first season was famously picked apart by legions of fans, who predicted early on that – spoiler alert – Season 1 took place in two timelines thirty years apart, and that Jimmi Simpson’s “William” would be revealed as a younger version of Ed Harris ’ character. It isn’t clear how exactly Nolan and Joy plan to protect Season 2 plotlines, though they acknowledge the problem requires a new strategy (via Polygon ):

Part of it stems from other shows. True Detective had a lot of fan theories that proved to be theories. There are lot of theories about Westworld’s first season that proved to be plot twists. I think for every fan theory, we actually had an episode that dealt with it. We’re figuring out how to sort of interact with that in the second season. A somewhat controversial plan that we’re working on; we’ll have an announcement about it in a couple weeks. It’s incredibly gratifying to see people put that much work — not just into deciphering the season, but the fan art and music. The creativity you see coming back at you when you’re making one of these things is extraordinary.

Some have suggested Westworld might look to Game of Thrones for inspiration, as those with advance knowledge of George R.R. Martin ’s books often work together to preserve the experience for newcomers. An avalanche of deliberately fake Westworld theories, perhaps?

The game begins anew on April 22, so watch the trailer and stay tuned for the latest on Westworld Season 2.