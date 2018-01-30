A topic that many of us hear coming up again and again is the traffic flow, or in many cases the lack thereof on Main Street in downtown Great Barrington. It's tough for most of us especially if we have an important meeting to attend. Sometimes you'll need 15-30 extra minutes to account for the traffic congestion on Main Street.

When we enter the summer season, forget about it. There are so many cultural events, concerts, farmers markets, tourists and more that in the warmer months (which are all great things), you'll need an extra 45-60 minutes to get to where you need to be. Every year the topic seems to come up among residents about traffic being congested and what can be done to have a less stressful wait time on Main Street.

For those who want to cast your vote on the traffic issues on Main Street in Great Barrington, you can do so below.