What Did You Just Receive in Your Text Notifications?

As you have just seen, you received a "Presidential alert." But what the heck does that mean?

At approximately 2:18 p.m., people carrying accounts from over 100 wireless carriers received an alert saying "THIS IS A TEST of the National Wireless Emergency Alert System. No action is needed."

This will be used as a tool for the President to alert the nation in the case of national emergencies, acts of terrorism or a national disaster -- such as a hurricane or tornado.

We were supposed to receive this test last month, but it was postponed due to Hurricane Florence making her presence felt on the eastern part of the US.