What’s Leaving Netflix: February 2018

You know the basic math drill by now: Just as Netflix adds tons of new titles to their streaming library every month, so must they sacrifice dozens of others. It is the ritual . Unfortunately, that means several of your favorite movies and shows might be expiring from the Netflix library in February. So whether you’ve been procrastinating with a few overlooked films on that absurdly long queue of yours or you just want to revisit an old favorite before it’s gone (possibly for good), consider this your head’s up for next month’s departing titles.

February’s most notable expiring Netflix titles include two Tim Burton-produced stop-motion faves (you know the ones), a pair of Hannibal Buress stand-up specials, all seven seasons of Burn Notice (sorry, dad) and Jane Got a Gun (for all you Natalie Portman enthusiasts). Read on for the full list of movies and TV shows leaving Netflix next month:

February 1

Brubaker

Corpse Bride

Day Watch

Desk Set

Enquiring Minds

Everyone’s Hero

Hard Candy

How to Steal a Million

King Arthur

Magic City: Season 1-2

Night Watch

Open Season: Scared Silly

Perfect Stranger

Project X

Silver Streak

Stranger by the Lake

The Benchwarmers

The Five Heartbeats

The Fury

The Longest Day

The Nightmare Before Christmas

Tin Man

Top Gear: Series 19-23

Voyage to the Bottom of the Sea

February 2

A Ballerina’s Tale

February 3

The Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Beginning

February 5

Hannibal Buress: Animal Furnace

Hannibal Buress: Live from Chicago

February 10

Dragonheart: The Shadowed Claw

February 11

A Little Bit of Heaven

February 12

Honeymoon

February 14

Family Guy: Seasons 1-8

February 15

12 Dog Days Till Christmas

A Christmas Kiss II

Before I Go to Sleep

Burn Notice: Season 1-7

Christmas Belle

February 16

Our Last Tango

Save the Date

February 17

Freakonomics

February 19

An Idiot Abroad: Seasons 1-3

February 20

Aziz Ansari: Dangerously Delicious

February 21

Enron: The Smartest Guys in the Room

February 24

Jane Got a Gun

February 28

American Genius

Brain Games: Season 3-4

Cesar 911: Season 1

I Am Ali

Miami SWAT: Season 1

The Catch: Season 1