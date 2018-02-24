What’s Leaving Netflix: March 2018
It’s time to ponder another batch of films and television shows leaving Netflix. Sadly, it’s a pretty long list this month. March is your last change to watch Hitch, Memento, The Panic in Needle Park, Disney’s Zootopia, seasons 1 and 2 of The Carmichael Show, and all four Jaws films. (Yep, even Jaws the Revenge. I know, I know. We’ll get through this dark day somehow.)
Here’s the full list of titles that will vanish from Netflix next month. (For the list of what’s headed to Netflix in March, click here.)
Leaving 3/1/18
A Gang Story
Anastasia
Baby's Day Out
Eyewitness
FernGully: The Last Rainforest
First Response
Forget and Forgive
Hitch
Jaws
Jaws 2
Jaws 3
Jaws: The Revenge
Less Than Zero
Memento
Slums of Beverly Hills
The Chase
The Craft
The Panic in Needle Park
Trigger Point
Two Wrongs
xXx
Leaving 3/4/18
Chloe
Safe Haven
Leaving 3/6/18
The Finest Hours
Leaving 3/8/18
Victoria
Leaving 3/11/18
Believe
Glitch
Leaving 3/12/18
Standby
Disney’s The Santa Clause
Disney’s The Santa Clause 2
Disney’s The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause
Leaving 3/13/18
Breakout Kings: Season 1
City of God: 10 Years Later
London Has Fallen
The Killing: Seasons 1-2
Leaving 3/14/18
Archer: Seasons 1-7
Leaving 3/19/18
V/H/S: Viral
Leaving 3/20/18
Zootopia
Leaving 3/22/18
Steve Jobs: One Last Thing
Leaving 3/24/18
Voltron 84: Season 1
Who Framed Roger Rabbit
Leaving 3/26/18
The Life Aquatic with Steve Zissou
Leaving 3/29/18
The Gates: Season 1
Leaving 3/30/18
Life in Pieces: Season 1
Leaving 3/31/18
Awake: Season 1
Bordertown: Season 1
Breakout Kings: Season 2
Brickleberry: Seasons 1-3
Cooper Barrett's Guide to Surviving Life: Season 1
Friends with Benefits: Season 1
In Like Flint
Lights Out: Season 1
Rosewood: Season 1
Salem: Seasons 2-3
Small Shots: Season 1
The Awakening
The Carmichael Show: Seasons 1-2
The Chicago Code: Season 1
The Crazy Ones: Season 1
The Finder: Season 1
The Good Son
Traffic Light: Season 1
