What’s New on Amazon Prime: March 2018

March is going to be a good month on Amazon Prime . The streaming service will welcome a bunch of new films and TV series. On the movie side of things, you’ll see the debuts of Brad’s Status , Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets , and the rebooted version of Power Rangers. TV includes another season of Sneaky Pete and the debut of The Infinite Worlds of H.G. Wells .

Here’s the full list of what’s coming to Amazon in March:

3/1

1984

A Feast at Midnight

A Guy Thing

A View to a Kill

Amelie

Antitrust

Bad Influence

Bad News Bears (2005)

Billy the Kid

Body of Evidence

Breakdown

Bye Bye Birdie

Captivity

Carriers

Chaplin

Criminal Law

Die Another Day

Dirty Rotten Scoundrels

Dreamkeeper

Earth Girls are Easy

F/X

F/X 2

Fatal Instinct

Finder’s Fee

Fire With Fire

Fluke

For Your Eyes Only

Forces of Nature

GoldenEye

Hackers

Hart’s War

Home of the Brave

Human Trafficking: Season 1

I’m Gonna Git You Sucka

Imagine That

Jeff Who Lives at Home

Jennifer 8

Kingpin

License to Kill

Little Ghost

Moonraker

Mr. Majestyk

National Lampoon’s Dirty Movie

National Lampoon’s Dorm Daze 2: College @ Sea

On Her Majesty’s Secret Service

Regarding Henry

Southie

Sprung

The Accused

The Color of Magic: Season 1

The Devil Inside

The Doors

The Infinite Worlds of H.G. Wells: Season 1

The Living Daylights

The Million Dollar Hotel

The Music Never Stopped

The Odyssey: Season 1

The Secret of N.I.M.H.

The World Is Not Enough

Tomorrow Never Dies

Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets

XXX

XXX: State of the Union

Young Adults

Zathura: A Space Adventure

3/2

Brad’s Status

3/3

The Nut Job 2

3/8

Aftermath

3/9

Power Rangers

Sneaky Pete : Season 2

The Remix : Season 1

The Tunnel : Season 2

3/10

November Criminals

3/14

Tommy’s Honour

3/15

LOL

3/17

Crooked House

3/26

Let There Be Light

The Durrells in Corfu : Season 2

3/27

The Little Hours

3/31

A Suitable Girl

Bitter Harvest

Flames

Ice Mother

Imperium

The Blue Lagoon

The Departure

Thirst Street