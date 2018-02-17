What’s New on Amazon Prime: March 2018
March is going to be a good month on Amazon Prime. The streaming service will welcome a bunch of new films and TV series. On the movie side of things, you’ll see the debuts of Brad’s Status, Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets, and the rebooted version of Power Rangers. TV includes another season of Sneaky Pete and the debut of The Infinite Worlds of H.G. Wells.
Here’s the full list of what’s coming to Amazon in March:
3/1
1984
A Feast at Midnight
A Guy Thing
A View to a Kill
Amelie
Antitrust
Bad Influence
Bad News Bears (2005)
Billy the Kid
Body of Evidence
Breakdown
Bye Bye Birdie
Captivity
Carriers
Chaplin
Criminal Law
Die Another Day
Dirty Rotten Scoundrels
Dreamkeeper
Earth Girls are Easy
F/X
F/X 2
Fatal Instinct
Finder’s Fee
Fire With Fire
Fluke
For Your Eyes Only
Forces of Nature
GoldenEye
Hackers
Hart’s War
Home of the Brave
Human Trafficking: Season 1
I’m Gonna Git You Sucka
Imagine That
Jeff Who Lives at Home
Jennifer 8
Kingpin
License to Kill
Little Ghost
Moonraker
Mr. Majestyk
National Lampoon’s Dirty Movie
National Lampoon’s Dorm Daze 2: College @ Sea
On Her Majesty’s Secret Service
Regarding Henry
Southie
Sprung
The Accused
The Color of Magic: Season 1
The Devil Inside
The Doors
The Infinite Worlds of H.G. Wells: Season 1
The Living Daylights
The Million Dollar Hotel
The Music Never Stopped
The Odyssey: Season 1
The Secret of N.I.M.H.
The World Is Not Enough
Tomorrow Never Dies
Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets
XXX
XXX: State of the Union
Young Adults
Zathura: A Space Adventure
3/2
Brad’s Status
3/3
The Nut Job 2
3/8
Aftermath
3/9
Power Rangers
Sneaky Pete: Season 2
The Remix: Season 1
The Tunnel: Season 2
3/10
November Criminals
3/14
Tommy’s Honour
3/15
LOL
3/17
Crooked House
3/26
Let There Be Light
The Durrells in Corfu: Season 2
3/27
The Little Hours
3/31
A Suitable Girl
Bitter Harvest
Flames
Ice Mother
Imperium
The Blue Lagoon
The Departure
Thirst Street