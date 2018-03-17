What’s New on Amazon Prime Video: April 2018

We’re only halfway through March but Amazon is giving Prime subscribers a lot to look forward to this April. First things first: If you still haven’t seen The Florida Project , you should definitely make Sean Baker’s acclaimed indie your top priority when it hits Amazon next month. Also arriving on Amazon Prime Video are new seasons of TV faves like Bosch , The Missing and Vikings — for all your vicarious pillaging needs.

As usual, the full list of upcoming Amazon Prime Video additions boasts a handful of older favorites, like Friday the 13th and Spaceballs , as well as Carrie and Basic Instinct . More recent releases include The Killing of a Sacred Dee r , along with a few notable indies: Psychopaths , Blame , and Thirst Street .

New TV

April 2

The Missing – Season 2

April 13

Bosch – Season 4

April 23

Red Rock – Season 3

April 24

Vikings – Season 5

April 27

All or Nothing: Dallas Cowboys – Season 3

Little Big Awesome – Season 1A

New Movies

April 1

30 Beats

52 Pick-Up

A Simple Plan

A Suitable Girl

Basic Instinct

Brooklyn’s Finest

Carrie

Danny Roane: First Time Director

Desperately Seeking Susan

Drugstore Cowboy

Escape from New York

Eye for An Eye

Flashback

For a Few Dollars More

Fred 3: Camp Fred

Fred: Night of the Living Fred

Fred: The Movie

Friday the 13th

Funny About Love

Gamer

Hangman

Hellbenders 3D

Internal Affairs

Kickboxer

Ladybugs

Life Stinks

Man in the Moon

Marathon Man

Married to the Mob

Meatballs

Miami Blues

My Art

Mystery Team

Mystic River

Paranormal Activity

Philadelphia

Prancer

Project Nim

Quigley Down Under

Red State

Salsa

Shanghai Surprise

She’s Having a Baby

Sleepers

Small Soldiers

Snake Eyes

Spaceballs

Stand Up Guys

Standing in the Shadows of Motown

Steel Magnolias

Superstar

Tenderness

Texas Chainsaw Massacre II

The Big Wedding

The Conspirator

The Departure

The Dogs of War

The Foot Fist Way

The Karate Kid

The King of Comedy

The Marc Pease Experience

The Phantom

The Rage: Carrie 2

The Replacements

The Thomas Crown Affair

The Winning Season

Thirst Street

Throw Momma from the Train

Trading Mom

Troy

Up in Smoke

Uptown Girls

Warpath

Wayne’s World 2

Wishmaster

Wishmaster 2: Evil Never Dies

Wishmaster 3: Beyond the Gates of Hell

Wishmaster 4: The Prophecy Fulfilled

April 2

Chavela

Psychopaths

April 5

The Killing of a Sacred Deer

April 6

The Florida Project

Blame

April 10

Hours

April 12

I Can Do Bad All By Myself

April 15

Fame

April 18

Aida’s Secrets

April 25

The Vanishing of Sidney Hall