What’s New on Amazon Prime Video: April 2018
We’re only halfway through March but Amazon is giving Prime subscribers a lot to look forward to this April. First things first: If you still haven’t seen The Florida Project, you should definitely make Sean Baker’s acclaimed indie your top priority when it hits Amazon next month. Also arriving on Amazon Prime Video are new seasons of TV faves like Bosch, The Missing and Vikings — for all your vicarious pillaging needs.
As usual, the full list of upcoming Amazon Prime Video additions boasts a handful of older favorites, like Friday the 13th and Spaceballs, as well as Carrie and Basic Instinct. More recent releases include The Killing of a Sacred Deer, along with a few notable indies: Psychopaths, Blame, and Thirst Street.
New TV
April 2
The Missing – Season 2
April 13
Bosch – Season 4
April 23
Red Rock – Season 3
April 24
Vikings – Season 5
April 27
All or Nothing: Dallas Cowboys – Season 3
Little Big Awesome – Season 1A
New Movies
April 1
30 Beats
52 Pick-Up
A Simple Plan
A Suitable Girl
Basic Instinct
Brooklyn’s Finest
Carrie
Danny Roane: First Time Director
Desperately Seeking Susan
Drugstore Cowboy
Escape from New York
Eye for An Eye
Flashback
For a Few Dollars More
Fred 3: Camp Fred
Fred: Night of the Living Fred
Fred: The Movie
Friday the 13th
Funny About Love
Gamer
Hangman
Hellbenders 3D
Internal Affairs
Kickboxer
Ladybugs
Life Stinks
Man in the Moon
Marathon Man
Married to the Mob
Meatballs
Miami Blues
My Art
Mystery Team
Mystic River
Paranormal Activity
Philadelphia
Prancer
Project Nim
Quigley Down Under
Red State
Salsa
Shanghai Surprise
She’s Having a Baby
Sleepers
Small Soldiers
Snake Eyes
Spaceballs
Stand Up Guys
Standing in the Shadows of Motown
Steel Magnolias
Superstar
Tenderness
Texas Chainsaw Massacre II
The Big Wedding
The Conspirator
The Departure
The Dogs of War
The Foot Fist Way
The Karate Kid
The King of Comedy
The Marc Pease Experience
The Phantom
The Rage: Carrie 2
The Replacements
The Thomas Crown Affair
The Winning Season
Thirst Street
Throw Momma from the Train
Trading Mom
Troy
Up in Smoke
Uptown Girls
Warpath
Wayne’s World 2
Wishmaster
Wishmaster 2: Evil Never Dies
Wishmaster 3: Beyond the Gates of Hell
Wishmaster 4: The Prophecy Fulfilled
April 2
Chavela
Psychopaths
April 5
The Killing of a Sacred Deer
April 6
The Florida Project
Blame
April 10
Hours
April 12
I Can Do Bad All By Myself
April 15
Fame
April 18
Aida’s Secrets
April 25
The Vanishing of Sidney Hall