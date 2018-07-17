What’s New on Amazon Prime Video: August 2018

The hottest month of the year is upon us, but thankfully Amazon Prime has you covered with plenty of new movies and shows to keep you occupied while you take refuge in your blessed, air-conditioned living room. Next month’s streaming additions include newer film releases like Disobedience and mother!, along with plenty of older favorites, like The Blair Witch Project and Hurt Locker. For those looking for something even more recent, Deadpool 2 will be available to rent or purhcase. Read on for all the new titles coming to Amazon Prime Video in August.

August 1

Series

#MeToo: Now What?, Season 1

Movies

A Cinderella Story (2004)

American Gigolo (1980)

American Ninja (1985)

American Ninja III: Blood Hunt (1989)

Be Cool (2005)

Black Mask (1996)

Black Rain (1989)

Book of Shadows: Blair Witch 2 (2000)

Boomerang (1992)

Cold War (2012)

CSNY/Déjà Vu (2008)

Curse of the Starving Class (1994)

Double Whammy (2002)

Fat Man and Little Boy (1989)

Fled (1996)

Flight of the Intruder (1991)

Freedom Writers (2007)

Frequency (2000)

G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra (2009)

Get Shorty (1995)

Heartbreakers (2001)

High Noon (1952)

Hoosiers (1986)

Hurt Locker (2008)

I Went Down (1997)

In & Out (1997)

Jacob’s Ladder (1990)

Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back (2001)

Jean-Michel Basquiat: The Radiant Child (2010)

Joe (2014)

John Grisham’s The Rainmaker (1997)

King Corn (2016)

Kingpin (1996)

Nick of Time (1995)

No Way Out (1987)

Original Sin (2001)

Out of Time (2003)

Private Parts (1997)

Pussy Riot: A Punk Prayer (2013)

Species (1995)

Species II (1998)

Species III (2004)

Stir of Echoes (1999)

Stir of Echoes 2: The Homecoming (2007)

Teen Wolf (1985)

Teen Wolf Too (1987)

The Blair Witch Project (1999)

The Elephant Man (1980)

The Ninth Gate (2000)

The Prince and Me (2004)

The Soloist (2009)

The Time Machine (2002)

The Usual Suspects (1995)

True Colors (1991)

Tunnel Rats (1968)

Vegas Vacation (1997)

Watchmen (2009)

August 2

America Divided: 201 (2018)

August 6

Spy Kids 2: Island of Lost Dreams (2002)

August 7

Having Our Baby (2017)

It Takes Guts (2016)

August 8

All I See Is You (2016)

Blood Ties (2014)

August 9

America Divided: 202 (2018)

August 10

Series

Agatha Christie, Season 1 – PRIME ORIGINAL SERIES

Movies

Bleed for This (2016)

August 14

Series

Avoiding Apocalypse, Season 1

The Stinky & Dirty Show, Season 2B – PRIME ORIGINAL SERIES

Movies

I Am Not Lorena (2014)

August 16

America Divided: 203 (2018)

August 17

Gringo (2018) – PRIME ORIGINAL MOVIE

August 21

Ambassadors of the Sky (2016)

Two of a Kind (2014)

August 23

America Divided: 204 (2018)

August 25

Disobedience (2017)

The Escape of Prisoner 614 (2018)

Woman Walks Ahead (2017)

August 26

mother! (2017)

August 31

Series

Billy the Exterminator, Season 1

Hangar 1: The UFO Files, Season 1

Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan, Season 1 – PRIME ORIGINAL SERIES

True Tori, Seasons 1-2

New in August – Available to Rent or Purchase on Prime Video