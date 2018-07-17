What’s New on Amazon Prime Video: August 2018
The hottest month of the year is upon us, but thankfully Amazon Prime has you covered with plenty of new movies and shows to keep you occupied while you take refuge in your blessed, air-conditioned living room. Next month’s streaming additions include newer film releases like Disobedience and mother!, along with plenty of older favorites, like The Blair Witch Project and Hurt Locker. For those looking for something even more recent, Deadpool 2 will be available to rent or purhcase. Read on for all the new titles coming to Amazon Prime Video in August.
August 1
Series
#MeToo: Now What?, Season 1
Movies
A Cinderella Story (2004)
American Gigolo (1980)
American Ninja (1985)
American Ninja III: Blood Hunt (1989)
Be Cool (2005)
Black Mask (1996)
Black Rain (1989)
Book of Shadows: Blair Witch 2 (2000)
Boomerang (1992)
Cold War (2012)
CSNY/Déjà Vu (2008)
Curse of the Starving Class (1994)
Double Whammy (2002)
Fat Man and Little Boy (1989)
Fled (1996)
Flight of the Intruder (1991)
Freedom Writers (2007)
Frequency (2000)
G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra (2009)
Get Shorty (1995)
Heartbreakers (2001)
High Noon (1952)
Hoosiers (1986)
Hurt Locker (2008)
I Went Down (1997)
In & Out (1997)
Jacob’s Ladder (1990)
Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back (2001)
Jean-Michel Basquiat: The Radiant Child (2010)
Joe (2014)
John Grisham’s The Rainmaker (1997)
King Corn (2016)
Kingpin (1996)
Nick of Time (1995)
No Way Out (1987)
Original Sin (2001)
Out of Time (2003)
Private Parts (1997)
Pussy Riot: A Punk Prayer (2013)
Species (1995)
Species II (1998)
Species III (2004)
Stir of Echoes (1999)
Stir of Echoes 2: The Homecoming (2007)
Teen Wolf (1985)
Teen Wolf Too (1987)
The Blair Witch Project (1999)
The Elephant Man (1980)
The Ninth Gate (2000)
The Prince and Me (2004)
The Soloist (2009)
The Time Machine (2002)
The Usual Suspects (1995)
True Colors (1991)
Tunnel Rats (1968)
Vegas Vacation (1997)
Watchmen (2009)
August 2
America Divided: 201 (2018)
August 6
Spy Kids 2: Island of Lost Dreams (2002)
August 7
Having Our Baby (2017)
It Takes Guts (2016)
August 8
All I See Is You (2016)
Blood Ties (2014)
August 9
America Divided: 202 (2018)
August 10
Series
Agatha Christie, Season 1 – PRIME ORIGINAL SERIES
Movies
Bleed for This (2016)
August 14
Series
Avoiding Apocalypse, Season 1
The Stinky & Dirty Show, Season 2B – PRIME ORIGINAL SERIES
Movies
I Am Not Lorena (2014)
August 16
America Divided: 203 (2018)
August 17
Gringo (2018) – PRIME ORIGINAL MOVIE
August 21
Ambassadors of the Sky (2016)
Two of a Kind (2014)
August 23
America Divided: 204 (2018)
August 25
Disobedience (2017)
The Escape of Prisoner 614 (2018)
Woman Walks Ahead (2017)
August 26
mother! (2017)
August 31
Series
Billy the Exterminator, Season 1
Hangar 1: The UFO Files, Season 1
Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan, Season 1 – PRIME ORIGINAL SERIES
True Tori, Seasons 1-2
New in August – Available to Rent or Purchase on Prime Video
Deadpool 2 (Purchase: August 7. Rent: August 21.)