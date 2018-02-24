What’s New on Netflix: March 2018
Hold onto your butts because the Cruel Intentions trilogy is coming to Netflix Instant in March. Kidding! I’m kidding (kind of). But there are plenty of great movie and TV titles to be found in next month’s full lineup, including new seasons of Netflix Original series Jessica Jones (FINALLY!), Santa Clarita Diet, and Love — the latter of which is releasing its third and final season.
Netflix’s March lineup also features a brand new film from the Eastbound & Down team of Jody Hill and Danny McBride, along with Ghostbusters (and its sequel, obviously), recent thriller fave The Gift and Martin Scorsese’s classic Casino. There’s over a dozen new Original titles hitting next month, including the second season of A Series of Unfortunate Events. Read on for the full list of titles coming to Netflix Instant in March:
March 1
300
21 Thunder: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
2307: Winter’s Dream
Adel Karam: Live from Beirut — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Adventureland
Algo Muy Gordo
Alpha and Omega
Battle Drone
Beerfest
Casino
Cruel Intentions
Cruel Intentions 2
Cruel Intentions 3
Deathgrip
Forgetting Sarah Marshall
Ghostbusters
Ghostbusters 2
Gridiron Gang
Guess Who
Hostage
I Am Number Four
I Now Pronounce You Chuck and Larry
Jackass: Number Two
Land Gold Women
Law & Order: Special Victims Unit: The Eighteenth Year
Martian Child
Moon
People Like Us
Revolutionary Road
Stuart Little 3: Call of the Wild
The Brothers Grimm
The Bucket List
The Descent
The Descent: Part 2
The Experiment
The Fifth Estate
The Gift
The Lazarus Project
True to the Game
Untraceable
Up in the Air
Wet Hot American Summer
Women at War 1939-1945
March 2
B: The Beginning: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Flint Town: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Girls Incarcerated: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Les Affamés — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Malena Pichot: Estupidez compleja — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Natalia Valdebenito: El Especial — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Voltron: Legendary Defender: Season 5 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
March 4
Expedition China
The Joel McHale Show with Joel McHale — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
March 5
F The Prom
The World’s Most Extraordinary Homes: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
March 6
Benji
Borderliner: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
For the Love of Benji
Gad Elmaleh: American Dream — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
March 7
Aftershock
March 8
Bad Guys: Vile City: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Ladies First — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Marvel’s Jessica Jones: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
March 9
A.I.C.O. Incarnation: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Collateral: Limited Series — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Love: Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman: Malala Yousafzai — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Nailed It: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Outsider — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Trolls: The Beat Goes On!: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
March 12
Kygo: Live at the Hollywood Bowl
Troy: The Odyssey
March 13
Children of the Whales: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Ricky Gervais: Humanity — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Stretch Armstrong: The Breakout — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Terrace House: Opening New Doors: Part 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
March 15
Jackass 3.5: The Unrated Movie
Power Rangers Ninja Steel: Season 1
Tabula Rasa: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Hollywood Masters: Season 2
March 16
Benji — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Edha: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
On My Block: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Spirit Riding Free: Season 4 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Take Your Pills — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Legacy of a Whitetail Deer Hunter — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Wild Wild Country: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
March 19
In Search of Fellini
March 20
100 Years: One Woman’s Fight for Justice
The Standups: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
March 21
Conor McGregor: Notorious
March 23
Alexa & Katie: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Dinotrux Supercharged: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Game Over, Man! — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Layla M.– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Requiem: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Roxanne Roxanne — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Santa Clarita Diet: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
SWORDGAI The Animation: Part 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Mechanism: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
March 24
Red Trees
March 27
Men on a Mission: 2018
March 28
50 First Dates
Little Women
Never Back Down 2: The Beatdown
The Art of War
March 30
A Series of Unfortunate Events: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
First Match — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Happy Anniversary — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug & Cat Noir Season 2 Part 1
Rapture: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Reboot: The Guardian Code: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Sofía Niño de Rivera: Selección natural — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Titan– NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Trailer Park Boys: Season 12 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Trump: An American Dream: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
March 31
Let Me In