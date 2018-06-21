What’s New on Netflix: July 2018

If you’re wondering what the heck you’re going to binge after the new season of GLOW, fear not, fellow couch potatoes: Netflix has announced all the new movies and TV shows hitting their exhaustive library in July. Next month’s additions include Jurassic Park (finally!), new seasons of Orange Is the New Black and Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee and more.

July also brings the latest Jody Hill and Danny McBride collaboration, The Legacy of a Whitetail Deer Hunter, as well as the first season of the hit USA series The Sinner. Read on for next month‘s full lineup:

July 1

Blue Bloods: Season 8

Bo Burnham: what.

Chocolat

Deceived

Finding Neverland

Get Smart

Happy Gilmore

Hawaii Five-O: Season 8

Interview With The Vampire

Journey To The Center Of The Earth

Jurassic Park

Jurassic Park III

Madam Secretary: Season 4

Menace II Society

NCIS: Season 15

Pandorum

Penelope

Queens Of Comedy: Season 2

Rica, Famosa, Latina: Seasons 1-4

Scooby-Doo

Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed

Spanglish

Stealth

Swordfish

The Boondock Saints

The Lost World: Jurassic Park

The Princess Diaries

The Voices

Traitor

Troy

Van Helsing

We Own the Night

We the Marines

What We Started

July 2

Dance Academy: The Comeback

Good Witch: Season 4

Romina

The Sinner: Season 1

July 3

The Comedy Lineup (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)

July 5

Blue Valentine

July 6

Anne with an E: Season 2 (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)

Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee: New 2018: Freshly Brewed (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)

First Team: Juventus: Part B (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)

Free Rein: Season 2 (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)

Inside The World’s Toughest Prisons: Season 2 (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)

Sacred Games (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)

Samantha! (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)

Somebody Feed Phil: The Second Course (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)

The Fosters: Season 5 New Episodes (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)

The Legacy Of A Whitetail Deer Hunter (NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM)

The Skin of The Wolf (NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM)

White Fang (NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM)

July 7

Scream 4

July 9

Lockup: Extended Stay: Collection 1

July 10

Drug Lords: Season 2 (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)

July 12

Gone Baby Gone

July 13

How It Ends (NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM)

Jim Jefferies: This Is Me Now (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)

Kevin Hart: Let Me Explain

Sugar Rush (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)

The Epic Tales Of Captain Underpants (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)

July 15

Bonusfamiljen: Season 2 (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)

Going For Gold

The Joel McHale Show With Joel McHale: Part 2 (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)

July 20

Amazing Interiors (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)

Dark Tourist (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)

Deep Undercover: Collection 3

Duck Duck Goose (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)

Father Of The Year (NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM)

Fix It And Finish It: Collection 3

Home: Adventures With Tip & Oh: Season 4 (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)

Jimmy: The True Story Of A True Idiot (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)

Last Chance U: EMCC & Life After (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)

Last Chance U: INDY: Part 1 (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)

Luna Petunia: Return To Amazia: Season 2 (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)

July 22

An Education

Disney’s Bolt

July 24

The Warning (NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM)

Iliza Shlesinger: Elder Millennial (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)

July 27

Cupcake & Dino - General Services (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)

Extinction (NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM)

Orange Is The New Black: Season 6 (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)

Roman Empire: Reign Of Blood: Master Of Rome (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)

The Bleeding Edge (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)

The Worst Witch: Season 2 (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)

Welcome To The Family (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)

July 28

Shameless: Season 8

The Company Men

July 29

Her

Sofia The First: Season 4

July 30

A Very Secret Service: Season 2 (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)

July 31