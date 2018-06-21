What’s New on Netflix: July 2018
If you’re wondering what the heck you’re going to binge after the new season of GLOW, fear not, fellow couch potatoes: Netflix has announced all the new movies and TV shows hitting their exhaustive library in July. Next month’s additions include Jurassic Park (finally!), new seasons of Orange Is the New Black and Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee and more.
July also brings the latest Jody Hill and Danny McBride collaboration, The Legacy of a Whitetail Deer Hunter, as well as the first season of the hit USA series The Sinner. Read on for next month‘s full lineup:
July 1
Blue Bloods: Season 8
Bo Burnham: what.
Chocolat
Deceived
Finding Neverland
Get Smart
Happy Gilmore
Hawaii Five-O: Season 8
Interview With The Vampire
Journey To The Center Of The Earth
Jurassic Park
Jurassic Park III
Madam Secretary: Season 4
Menace II Society
NCIS: Season 15
Pandorum
Penelope
Queens Of Comedy: Season 2
Rica, Famosa, Latina: Seasons 1-4
Scooby-Doo
Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed
Spanglish
Stealth
Swordfish
The Boondock Saints
The Lost World: Jurassic Park
The Princess Diaries
The Voices
Traitor
Troy
Van Helsing
We Own the Night
We the Marines
What We Started
July 2
Dance Academy: The Comeback
Good Witch: Season 4
Romina
The Sinner: Season 1
July 3
The Comedy Lineup (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)
July 5
Blue Valentine
July 6
Anne with an E: Season 2 (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)
Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee: New 2018: Freshly Brewed (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)
First Team: Juventus: Part B (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)
Free Rein: Season 2 (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)
Inside The World’s Toughest Prisons: Season 2 (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)
Sacred Games (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)
Samantha! (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)
Somebody Feed Phil: The Second Course (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)
The Fosters: Season 5 New Episodes (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)
The Legacy Of A Whitetail Deer Hunter (NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM)
The Skin of The Wolf (NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM)
White Fang (NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM)
July 7
Scream 4
July 9
Lockup: Extended Stay: Collection 1
July 10
Drug Lords: Season 2 (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)
July 12
Gone Baby Gone
July 13
How It Ends (NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM)
Jim Jefferies: This Is Me Now (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)
Kevin Hart: Let Me Explain
Sugar Rush (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)
The Epic Tales Of Captain Underpants (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)
July 15
Bonusfamiljen: Season 2 (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)
Going For Gold
The Joel McHale Show With Joel McHale: Part 2 (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)
July 20
Amazing Interiors (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)
Dark Tourist (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)
Deep Undercover: Collection 3
Duck Duck Goose (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)
Father Of The Year (NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM)
Fix It And Finish It: Collection 3
Home: Adventures With Tip & Oh: Season 4 (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)
Jimmy: The True Story Of A True Idiot (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)
Last Chance U: EMCC & Life After (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)
Last Chance U: INDY: Part 1 (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)
Luna Petunia: Return To Amazia: Season 2 (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)
July 22
An Education
Disney’s Bolt
July 24
The Warning (NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM)
Iliza Shlesinger: Elder Millennial (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)
July 27
Cupcake & Dino - General Services (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)
Extinction (NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM)
Orange Is The New Black: Season 6 (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)
Roman Empire: Reign Of Blood: Master Of Rome (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)
The Bleeding Edge (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)
The Worst Witch: Season 2 (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)
Welcome To The Family (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)
July 28
Shameless: Season 8
The Company Men
July 29
Her
Sofia The First: Season 4
July 30
A Very Secret Service: Season 2 (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)
July 31
Terrace House: Opening New Doors: Part 3 (NETFLIX ORIGINAL)