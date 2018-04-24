What’s New on Netflix: May 2018

May is creeping up on us pretty quickly, and you know what that means: In addition to one very silly Justin Timberlake meme making the rounds, we also have some brand spankin’ new Netflix titles to look forward to. Next month brings new seasons of Dear White People and Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, as well as comedy specials from the likes of John Mulaney, Steve Martin and Martin Short, and Tig Notaro.

May’s film highlights include Coco, Only God Forgives, Scream 2 and last year’s acclaimed documentary Faces Places. Read on for Netflix’s full May 2018 lineup:

May 1

27: Gone Too Soon

A Life of Its Own: The Truth About Medical Marijuana

Amelie

Barbie Dreamhouse Adventures: Season 1

Beautiful Girls

Darc

God’s Own Country

Hachi: A Dog’s Tale

Harold & Kumar Escape from Guantanamo Bay

Hellboy II: The Golden Army

High School Musical 3: Senior Year

John Mulaney: Kid Gorgeous Live at Radio City (NETFLIX ORIGINAL) – A new stand-up special from John Mulaney.

Mr. Woodcock

My Perfect Romance

Pocoyo & Cars

Pocoyo & The Space Circus

Queens of Comedy: Season 1

Reasonable Doubt

Red Dragon

Scream 2

Shrek

Simon: Season 1

Sliding Doors

Sometimes — NETFLIX FILM

The Bourne Ultimatum

The Carter Effect

The Clapper

The Reaping

The Strange Name Movie

Yu-Gi-Oh! Arc-V: Season 2

May 2

Jailbreak

May 4

A Little Help with Carol Burnett — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Anon — NETFLIX FILM

Busted!: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Dear White People: Volume 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

End Game — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Forgive Us Our Debts — NETFLIX FILM

Kong: King of the Apes: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Lo más sencillo es complicarlo todo

Manhunt — NETFLIX FILM

My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman: Tina Fey — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

No Estoy Loca

The Rain: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

May 5

Faces Places

May 6

The Joel McHale Show with Joel McHale (Streaming every Sunday – Season 1 Finale on May 13) — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

May 8

Desolation

Hari Kondabolu: Warn Your Relatives — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

May 9

Dirty Girl

May 11

Bill Nye Saves the World: Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Evil Genius: the True Story of America’s Most Diabolical Bank Heist — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Spirit Riding Free: Season 5 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Kissing Booth — NETFLIX FILM

The Who Was? Show: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

May 13

Ali Wong: Hard Knock Wife — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

May 14

The Phantom of the Opera

May 15

Girlfriends’ Guide to Divorce: Season 4

Grand Designs: Seasons 13 – 14

Only God Forgives

The Game 365: Seasons 15 – 16

May 16

89

Mamma Mia!

The 40-Year-Old Virgin

The Kingdom

Wanted

May 18

Cargo — NETFLIX FILM

Catching Feelings — NETFLIX FILM

Inspector Gadget: Season 4 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

May 19

Bridge to Terabithia

Disney’s Scandal: Season 7

Small Town Crime

May 20

Some Kind of Beautiful

May 21

Señora Acero: Season 4

May 22

Mob Psycho 100: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Shooter: Season 2

Terrace House: Opening New Doors: Part 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Tig Notaro Happy To Be Here — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

May 23

Explained — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

May 24

Fauda: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Survivors Guide to Prison

May 25

Ibiza — NETFLIX FILM

Steve Martin and Martin Short: An Evening You Will Forget for the Rest of Your Life — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Toys That Made Us: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Trollhunters: Part 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

May 26

Sara’s Notebook — NETFLIX FILM

May 27

The Break with Michelle Wolf — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

May 29

Coco

May 30

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Season 4 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

May 31

Bombshell: The Hedy Lamarr Story

My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman: Howard Stern — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

TBA May