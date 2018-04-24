What’s New on Netflix: May 2018

May is creeping up on us pretty quickly, and you know what that means: In addition to one very silly Justin Timberlake meme making the rounds, we also have some brand spankin’ new Netflix titles to look forward to. Next month brings new seasons of Dear White People and Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, as well as comedy specials from the likes of John Mulaney, Steve Martin and Martin Short, and Tig Notaro.

May’s film highlights include CocoOnly God ForgivesScream 2 and last year’s acclaimed documentary Faces Places. Read on for Netflix’s full May 2018 lineup:

May 1

27: Gone Too Soon
A Life of Its Own: The Truth About Medical Marijuana
Amelie
Barbie Dreamhouse Adventures: Season 1
Beautiful Girls
Darc
God’s Own Country
Hachi: A Dog’s Tale
Harold & Kumar Escape from Guantanamo Bay
Hellboy II: The Golden Army
High School Musical 3: Senior Year
John Mulaney: Kid Gorgeous Live at Radio City (NETFLIX ORIGINAL) – A new stand-up special from John Mulaney.
Mr. Woodcock
My Perfect Romance
Pocoyo & Cars
Pocoyo & The Space Circus
Queens of Comedy: Season 1
Reasonable Doubt
Red Dragon
Scream 2
Shrek
Simon: Season 1
Sliding Doors
Sometimes — NETFLIX FILM
The Bourne Ultimatum
The Carter Effect
The Clapper
The Reaping
The Strange Name Movie
Yu-Gi-Oh! Arc-V: Season 2

May 2

Jailbreak

May 4

A Little Help with Carol Burnett — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Anon — NETFLIX FILM
Busted!: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Dear White People: Volume 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
End Game — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Forgive Us Our Debts — NETFLIX FILM
Kong: King of the Apes: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Lo más sencillo es complicarlo todo
Manhunt — NETFLIX FILM
My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman: Tina Fey — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
No Estoy Loca
The Rain: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

May 5

Faces Places

May 6

The Joel McHale Show with Joel McHale (Streaming every Sunday – Season 1 Finale on May 13) — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

May 8

Desolation
Hari Kondabolu: Warn Your Relatives — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

May 9

Dirty Girl

May 11

Bill Nye Saves the World: Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Evil Genius: the True Story of America’s Most Diabolical Bank Heist — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Spirit Riding Free: Season 5 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Kissing Booth — NETFLIX FILM
The Who Was? Show: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

May 13

Ali Wong: Hard Knock Wife — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

May 14

The Phantom of the Opera

May 15

Girlfriends’ Guide to Divorce: Season 4
Grand Designs: Seasons 13 – 14
Only God Forgives
The Game 365: Seasons 15 – 16

May 16

89
Mamma Mia!
The 40-Year-Old Virgin
The Kingdom
Wanted

May 18

Cargo — NETFLIX FILM
Catching Feelings — NETFLIX FILM
Inspector Gadget: Season 4 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

May 19

Bridge to Terabithia
Disney’s Scandal: Season 7
Small Town Crime

May 20

Some Kind of Beautiful

May 21

Señora Acero: Season 4

May 22

Mob Psycho 100: Season 1 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Shooter: Season 2
Terrace House: Opening New Doors: Part 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Tig Notaro Happy To Be Here — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

May 23

Explained — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

May 24

Fauda: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Survivors Guide to Prison

May 25

Ibiza — NETFLIX FILM
Steve Martin and Martin Short: An Evening You Will Forget for the Rest of Your Life — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Toys That Made Us: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Trollhunters: Part 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

May 26

Sara’s Notebook — NETFLIX FILM

May 27

The Break with Michelle Wolf — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

May 29

Coco

May 30

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Season 4 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

May 31

Bombshell: The Hedy Lamarr Story
My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman: Howard Stern — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

TBA May

Arrow: Season 6
Dynasty: Season 1
Riverdale: Season 2
Supernatural: Season 1
The Flash: Season 4

