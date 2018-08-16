When Can You Expect Pumpkin, Fall Flavors at Berkshire Dunkin’ Donuts Locations?

Although we are still smack dab in the middle of summer, the world of everything pumpkin flavored will be here before you know it.

This is certainly not a shot at pumpkin, or fall flavored items -- especially in The Berkshires where the autumn season is quite prevalent. Personally, I like my leaves to be a different color before I start ordering pumpkin flavored anything. Nonetheless, pumpkin flavored coffees, and a couple of new items are set to hit Dunkin' Donuts menus soon.

The company, based out of Canton, MA, announced earlier this week that the fall-favorite flavor will be available at all locations -- including Berkshire County -- no later than Monday, Aug. 27. For those who love the time for pumpkin flavor, they will also be bringing back pumpkin doughnuts, muffins, Munchkins, K-Cups and packaged coffee.

Also returning will be the maple pecan coffee flavoring. In addition, Dunkin' Donuts has also revealed that some new maple flavored offerings will be available by Aug. 27. That includes a Belgian waffle breakfast sandwich with maple-sugar bacon, egg, and American cheese and maple flavored cream cheese.

What do you think Berkshire County? Are you excited for the return of pumpkin flavoring?