The Berkshires has become one of the premier spots to check out beautiful fall foliage. With incredible colors, mountain views and my favorite kind of weather -- autumn weather -- Berkshire County has become a big time tourist destination in the fall.

As folks who live here, we get to experience the beauty all the time. Also being residents, we know how it works come fall foliage time -- tourists come, they drive 10-15 MPH below the speed limit while they check out the foliage, it's like clockwork.

When can we expect the foliage to peak this fall? According to smokymountains.com , a website that predicts when fall foliage will peak nationwide, fall foliage is expected to hit its peak in the Berkshires beginning Oct. 15. The foliage will certainly be coming in before that, but to catch it at its most colorful will be in the middle of the month.

Courtesy of smokymountains.com Fall Foliage Predictor.

The following week, according to the prediction, fall foliage in the Berkshires is expected to be "past peak".

Well these are simply predictions, you can be fairly confident that the timeline matches up and that traffic will be a plenty come October in the Berkshires. And you know what? That really isn't a bad thing.