Where to Watch All the 2018 Oscar Nominees

The 2018 Oscar nominations are out and they are a pretty darn good group of films and filmmakers. If you missed any of the nominees this year, we’ve put together this cheat sheet; every movie from every category and where to find them, either in theaters or at home on streaming or rental. The Oscar nominated shorts are not included here — all three of those categories, live-action, animation, and documentary, will be touring theaters next month — but otherwise this is everything. If you want to see them all before the Academy Awards, you better get moving; the show is just five weeks away, on March 4.

2018 Oscar Nominees (And Where to Watch Them)

PBS

Abacus: Small Enough to Jail - Streaming on Amazon Prime

All the Money in the World - Currently in theaters

Baby Driver - Available for rent

Beauty and the Beast - Streaming on Netflix

The Big Sick - Streaming on Amazon Prime

Blade Runner 2049 - Available for rent

The Boss Baby - Streaming on Netflix

The Breadwinner - Currently in theaters

Call Me By Your Name - Currently in theaters

Coco - Currently in theaters

Focus Features

Darkest Hour - Currently in theaters

The Disaster Artist - Currently in theaters

Dunkirk - Available for rent

Faces Places - Currently in theaters

A Fantastic Woman - Currently in theaters

Ferdinand - Currently in theaters

The Florida Project - Currently in theaters

Get Out - Streaming on HBO GO and HBO NOW

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 - Streaming on Netflix

The Greatest Showman - Currently in theaters



Netflix

Icarus - Streaming on Netflix

The Insult - Currently in theaters

I, Tonya - Currently in theaters

Kong: Skull Island - Streaming on HBO GO and HBO NOW

Lady Bird - Currently in theaters

Last Men in Aleppo - Streaming on Netflix

Logan - Streaming on HBO GO and HBO NOW

Loveless - Opens in theaters on February 16

Loving Vincent - Available for rent

Marshall - Available for rent

STXfilms

Molly’s Game - Currently in theaters

Mudbound - Streaming on Netflix

On Body and Soul - Streaming on Netflix on February 2

Phantom Thread - Currently in theaters

The Post - Currently in theaters

Roman J. Israel, Esq. - Currently in theaters

The Shape of Water - Currently in theaters

The Square - Currently in theaters (available on Digital HD on January 30)

Star Wars: The Last Jedi - Currently in theaters (duh)

Strong Island - Streaming on Netflix



Fox Searchlight

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri - Currently in theaters

Victoria & Abdul - Available for rent

War for the Planet of the Apes - Available for rent

Wonder - Currently in theaters