Where to Watch All the 2018 Oscar Nominees
The 2018 Oscar nominations are out and they are a pretty darn good group of films and filmmakers. If you missed any of the nominees this year, we’ve put together this cheat sheet; every movie from every category and where to find them, either in theaters or at home on streaming or rental. The Oscar nominated shorts are not included here — all three of those categories, live-action, animation, and documentary, will be touring theaters next month — but otherwise this is everything. If you want to see them all before the Academy Awards, you better get moving; the show is just five weeks away, on March 4.
2018 Oscar Nominees (And Where to Watch Them)
Abacus: Small Enough to Jail - Streaming on Amazon Prime
All the Money in the World - Currently in theaters
Baby Driver - Available for rent
Beauty and the Beast - Streaming on Netflix
The Big Sick - Streaming on Amazon Prime
Blade Runner 2049 - Available for rent
The Boss Baby - Streaming on Netflix
The Breadwinner - Currently in theaters
Call Me By Your Name - Currently in theaters
Coco - Currently in theaters
Darkest Hour - Currently in theaters
The Disaster Artist - Currently in theaters
Dunkirk - Available for rent
Faces Places - Currently in theaters
A Fantastic Woman - Currently in theaters
Ferdinand - Currently in theaters
The Florida Project - Currently in theaters
Get Out - Streaming on HBO GO and HBO NOW
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 - Streaming on Netflix
The Greatest Showman - Currently in theaters
Icarus - Streaming on Netflix
The Insult - Currently in theaters
I, Tonya - Currently in theaters
Kong: Skull Island - Streaming on HBO GO and HBO NOW
Lady Bird - Currently in theaters
Last Men in Aleppo - Streaming on Netflix
Logan - Streaming on HBO GO and HBO NOW
Loveless - Opens in theaters on February 16
Loving Vincent - Available for rent
Marshall - Available for rent
Molly’s Game - Currently in theaters
Mudbound - Streaming on Netflix
On Body and Soul - Streaming on Netflix on February 2
Phantom Thread - Currently in theaters
The Post - Currently in theaters
Roman J. Israel, Esq. - Currently in theaters
The Shape of Water - Currently in theaters
The Square - Currently in theaters (available on Digital HD on January 30)
Star Wars: The Last Jedi - Currently in theaters (duh)
Strong Island - Streaming on Netflix
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri - Currently in theaters
Victoria & Abdul - Available for rent
War for the Planet of the Apes - Available for rent
Wonder - Currently in theaters
