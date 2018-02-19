Which Items/Businesses Would You Like to See in the WSBS Auction?

We are less than two weeks away from the next "Great Radio Auction" on WSBS! The auction kicks off at 9 AM on Saturday, March 3rd. If you are new to the auction, this is how it works.

When you hear an item you like described on the air, call the studio at 528-0860 and tell the bidding operator how much you’d like to bid, what the item is (as we have multiple items on the bidding table at any given time), and a contact phone number. When the sold bell rings, if you are the high bidder you win! If your bid was indeed the highest, you will receive a call back from our call back operators telling you that you won the item. They will give you a confirmation number. Write that number down and bring it to the radio station 425 Stockbridge Road, Great Barrington during auction item pickup hours. Pay with cash, check or credit card, then go to the merchant with your gift certificate and enjoy!

As usual, we'll have a wide variety of items from an assortment of local business going up for bid on March 3rd but we want to know what you would like to see in the March 3rd auction. So give us your suggestions by responding to the form below:

