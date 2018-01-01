Jay Pharoah’s Showtime ‘White Famous’ Canceled After One Season

A second SNL vet’s Showtime project is arriving at an early end. After Taran Killam ’s Mating ended up on the discard pile , Jay Pharoah ’s Jamie Foxx -produced White Famous is officially calling it quits after one season on the air.

The Hollywood Reporter confirmed that the Californication -adjacent drama will say goodbye after a single season, despite a modest weekly audience of 1.8 million viewers. The series held mixed reviews, especially compared with Frankie Shaw dramedy SMILF , which was itself renewed for a second season early on. Executive produced by Jamie Foxx, Tom Kapinos, Tim Story and Jamie King, White Famous was described thusly:

In WHITE FAMOUS, Jay Pharoah plays talented young comedian Floyd Mooney, whose star is rising, forcing him to navigate the treacherous waters of maintaining his credibility as he begins to cross over into the world of becoming “white famous.” A co-production of Lionsgate Television and SHOWTIME, WHITE FAMOUS is a collaboration between writer and showrunner Tom Kapinos ( CALIFORNICATION ), who will executive produce, and Foxx, who will executive produce and guest star in a recurring role. Tim Story, the prolific director who helmed the movie franchises Barbershop, Ride Along and Think Like A Man, will executive produce and direct the pilot. Utkarsh Ambudkar ( The Mindy Project ) plays Malcolm, Floyd’s frustrated agent who wants his client to do whatever it takes to make it big. Cleopatra Coleman ( The Last Man on Earth ) plays Floyd’s ex-girlfriend Sadie, the love of his life and the mother of his son, played by Lonnie Chavis ( This is Us ). Jacob Ming-Trent (Feed the Beast) stars as Ron Balls, Floyd’s roommate – in the middle of the chaos, he remains the voice of reason. Stephen Tobolowsky ( The Goldbergs ) guest stars in the series’ pilot. Additional guest stars this season will include Meagan Good, Jack Davenport, Michael Rapaport, Kendrick Sampson, Lyndon Smith and Natalie Zea.

Pharoah previously intended to split work on the series with SNL , before the series let he and Taran Killam go ahead of Season 42 . Showtime may yet find additional projects for Pharoah, so stay tuned for the latest in the meantime.