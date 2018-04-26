Who Do You Want to See Perform at Sounds of Summer?

It's that time of year again! It's another exciting year of "Sounds of Summer" at the V.F.W. in Great Barrington. "Sounds of Summer" is a free, fun, family event that takes place Tuesday nights in July and August from 6:00 - 8:00 P.M.

WSBS is currently taking demos from potential "Sounds of Summer" performers as we get ready to review and schedule bands over the next several weeks. If you or someone you know is in a band and wants to perform at "Sounds of Summer," send us a demo by May 15th! Mail or drop off a CD of your music to 425 Stockbridge Road, Great Barrington, MA 01230 or email us at fun@wsbs.com Please include a play list of songs.

Throughout the process, people throughout the Berkshires have suggestions on who they would like to see perform at Sounds of Summer. With that being said, let us get your suggestions of who would put on a great show this summer. It can be one of your favorites, someone you see every year, someone who would be making their debut, their return, etc. Let us know below: