Tuesday morning started off like most have this summer; sunny skies and somewhat humid conditions. Within a couple of hours, that all changed.

Heavy rain, booming thunder and lightning, along with flash flooding hit the area hard. Visibility was impacted as the rain came down at a furious pace. While rain can be a nuisance during the summer when you want to get outside and run around, it was also well needed in the area -- especially for us allergy suffering folks.

At the end of it all, most cites and towns in the county received over an inch of rain. Pittsfield got the most rainfall, and it wasn't even close. The city picked up 2.76 inches of rainfall yesterday, according to the National Weather Service.

The good news is that humidity percentages will drop for the next couple of days and the sun will shine with temperatures in the upper 70's to low 80's -- my kind of weather!

Here are the top-5 rainfall totals in the Berkshires according to the NWS.