Whoopi Coming To Mahaiwe

Whoopi Goldberg will headline the 2018 Mahaiwe Gala on Sunday, July 29 at 8 P.M. in a festive evening to benefit the performing arts center’s year-round programs and to honor founding board member Sharon Casdin.

In a press release announcing the news, Mahaiwe Executive Director Beryl Jolly said “(Goldberg's) stellar talents cross many fields and genres. It promises to be a powerful and unforgettable night of entertainment with a one-of-a-kind performer.” The actor, author, entrepreneur, and human rights advocate will share her unique observations on current events and a wide variety of topics that are on her mind, as well as take some questions from the audience.

Gala honoree Sharon Casdin, a retired floral designer, divides her time between Manhattan and Ashley Falls, MA. Along with her late husband Jeffrey, she was central to the founding of Great Barrington's Mahaiwe Performing Arts Center, serving on its Board of Directors, and as an enthusiastic audience member for a wide range of programming. Mahaiwe Board Chair Maggie Buchwald said Casdin "typifies much of what the Mahaiwe stands for...She takes joy in the art and in the sharing of it, and we are the richer for it.”