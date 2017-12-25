"The internet has a memory of, like, 96 hours."

As the internet continues to evolve, it's critical for everyone, young and old, to be up to date with internet lingo.

In a hilarious skit uploaded yesterday (December 23) by YouTuber Lily Singh , actor Will Smith , alongside a couple of internet newbs, learned the up-to-date terms netizens are using on the web.

Singh schooled the class by defining key terms like "snack," "OTP," "zaddy," "mom," "tea" and more while also emphasizing the biggest "N-O" of the internet.

"Never EVER insult the K-pop group BTS ," Singh says. "Or the fandom will drag you."

As Will Smith is currently promoting his new movie Bright , Smith then asked how could he properly describe the film using "internet."

"I guess you could say..." Singh answered. "It's lit!"

Watch the full session below.