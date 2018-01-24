For those who are looking for something exciting to see in the skies, you may have your opportunity to witness something that hasn't been seen in over 150 years.

According to Accuweather , a blue moon, a supremoon and a lunar eclipse will fall on the same night at the end of the month. The last time this happened was in March 1886.

The full moon will hit the night sky in the evening hours of Jan. 30 and will set at daybreak on the 31st. Accuweather predicts, as long as those pesky clouds don't interfere, people in North America will be able to see this phenomenon.

When can you view this super blue moon and lunar eclipse combination?

It seems you will have to wake up early in the morning to check it out. The moon will look normal during the night hours, but during the pre-dawn hours on Jan. 31, it will turn a rusty orange color.

Unfortunately for the fine folks of The Berkshires, we will not be able to see it as well as the Central and Western parts of the country. We will, however, still likely be able to see a partial viewing of this very rare event.

Make sure you set your alarms and charge those cameras because there is a chance you may see something truly special.