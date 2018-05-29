You Could Win Up To $5,000 With These Three Easy Steps

Psst, want to know how you could win up to $5,000 with us weekdays through June 15? Just follow these three easy steps.

1. Listen to us weekdays through June 15 for our daily code words.

2. When you hear a code word, enter it right here.

3. Keep your phone close by because you might just get a call telling you that you've won anywhere from $200 to $5,000.

It's that easy! Plus, we are doing this THREE TIMES EVERY DAY!

Three easy steps could get you one big payout. One person will win the grand prize of $5,000.

The more code words you enter throughout the contest, the better chance you will have to take home the grand prize, so be sure to listen all day, every day.